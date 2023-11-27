Must read! Kiku Sharda opens up on how he bagged the role of Palak in Kapil Sharma's previous show, Comedy Nights with Kapil

Kiku Sharda, who gained popularity after his portrayal of Palak on The Kapil Sharma Show recently graced Mr. Faisu’s show Long Drive. The duo engaged in an interesting conversation wherein Kiku spoke about his journey in showbiz and how destiny made him get interesting roles in his career.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 11/27/2023 - 16:52
MUMBAI: Kiku Sharda, who gained popularity after his portrayal of Palak on The Kapil Sharma Show recently graced Mr. Faisu's show Long Drive. 

The duo engaged in an interesting conversation wherein Kiku spoke about his journey in showbiz and how destiny made him get interesting roles in his career.

During his interaction with Mr. Faisu, Kiku Sharda shed light on how he bagged the role of Hobo in the television series, Hatim. He stated, “I used to do theater and was actively participating in inter-college plays. I had a friend named Shakti Anand who was producing Hatim. So, he offered me the role. I was hesitant initially as nobody from my family had ever done TV.” The actor said that he didn’t get a chance to stop after Hatim as he received back-to-back offers after it.

When Faisu asked how he got a show with Kapil Sharma, Kiku was quoted saying, “I was not part of this show from the beginning. One day I got a call from makers and they said that Sunil Grover is doing Gutthi on the show. He is tall and slim and you are round. So you both will look together. Let’s create something like that.”

He continued, “I had met Kapil Sharma quite a few times before doing his show and I knew he was fond of me. He always met me warmly. They called me and offered a role called Palak who was Sunil aka Gutthi sister. Initially, it was not a permanent role.”

Kiku Sharda aka Raghavendra Amarnath Sharda started his acting stint with the film Darna Mana Hai in 2003. Later that year, he catapulted to fame after he appeared as Hobo in the TV serial Hatim. 

Kiku has done shows like The Great Indian Comedy Show, Vicky And Vetaal, Comedy Circus, F.I.R, and The Kapil Sharma Show among others.

