Must Read! Know all about Mukti Mohan’s better half Kunal Thakur who is a well known actor in the entertainment business

MUMBAI : Yesterday ace dancer Mukti Mohan shared the news to her fans and well wishers that she has tied the knot with the love of her life Kunal Thakur.

We do know about Mukti and her career and how she started off being a dancer and then went on to be an actress in the OTT space and today she is a well known personality and has a huge fan following.

Kunal was born and raised in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and pursued his career in acting and modeling in the Indian film industry. Kunal has done dozens of commercials, shows and films.

He too is a well known actor in the entertainment business.

He has also been part of many OTT project like On The Seesaw, A Legal Affair and Grim Reaper etc.

Kunal has also been part of many television shows like Balaji Telefilms Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2018).

He is best known for his role in the movie Kabir Singh and these days he is making headlines for his role in Animal where he essayed Rashmika’s ex-husband role.

Well, their wedding looked gorgeous and both make a wonderful pair.

The fans would like to see them in a project together as they would look adorable on screen together.

The pictures from their wedding have gone viral and they have been receiving all good wishes from family and friends.

