Must Read! Know all about Mukti Mohan’s better half Kunal Thakur who is a well known actor in the entertainment business

Mukti Mohan took to social media and announced to all the fans and well wishers that she has tied the knot with Kunal Thakur and here bring you some known facts about her better half who is also an actor.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 16:30
KUNAL THAKUR

MUMBAI : Yesterday ace dancer Mukti Mohan shared the news to her fans and well wishers that she has tied the knot with the love of her life Kunal Thakur.

We do know about Mukti and her career and how she started off being a dancer and then went on to be an actress in the OTT space and today she is a well known personality and has a huge fan following.

Kunal was born and raised in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and pursued his career in acting and modeling in the Indian film industry. Kunal has done dozens of commercials, shows and films.

He too is a well known actor in the entertainment business.

He has also been part of many OTT project like On The Seesaw, A Legal Affair and Grim Reaper etc.

ALSO READ : Congratulations! Mukti Mohan gets hitched to 'Animal' actor Kunal Thakur

Kunal has also been part of many television shows like Balaji Telefilms Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2018).

He is best known for his role in the movie Kabir Singh and these days he is making headlines for his role in Animal where he essayed Rashmika’s ex-husband role.

Well, their wedding looked gorgeous and both make a wonderful pair.

The fans would like to see them in a project together as they would look adorable on screen together.

The pictures from their wedding have gone viral and they have been receiving all good wishes from family and friends.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor Kunal Thakur bags Gul Khan and Dipti Kalwani’s show for Sony TV

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Vrushika Mehta Dil Dosti Dance Marriage wedding couples togetherness Shakti Mohan Dance India Dance Kunal Thakur Kabir Singh Animal. Tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 12/11/2023 - 16:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Excitement! Rajkumar Hirani presents Vicky Kaushal in a surprising way, can we expect the same in Dunki
MUMBAI: Movie Dunki that has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is the current headline and talk of the town,...
Wow! Randeep Hooda along with his newly-wedded wife Lin Laishram enter their reception ceremony, check out the glimpse inside
MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda is one of Bollywood's most popular actors. The handsome man has established himself as a...
Must Read! Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor did a better job when they were at this age” netizens troll Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor for The Archies sharing this viral video from the movie Aitraaz
MUMBAI : Movie The Archies is getting some mixed reactions from the fans and audience, the movie which has released on...
Exciting! Sharman Joshi opens up on Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots sequel co-starring with Aamir Khan and R Madhavan; Says 'We will make...'
MUMBAI : Everyone was impressed by the performances of Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, and R Madhavan in Rajkumar Hirani's...
Spoiler Alert! Ruhi's Sneaky Plan Shakes Up Armaan and Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH)
MUMBAI: Hold on to your seats for the upcoming twists in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) on Star Plus! Armaan and...
Box Office Collection! Check out this list of 7 all-time blockbusters and their Hindi Net collection
MUMBAI : There has been a lot of content that’s been released for the audience lately. While there are projects being...
Recent Stories
Rajkumar Hirani
Excitement! Rajkumar Hirani presents Vicky Kaushal in a surprising way, can we expect the same in Dunki
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tiger Shroff
Is Tiger Shroff Going To Grace The Stage Of Star Plus' Dance+ Pro With A Special Performance?
Ruhi
High Drama: Ruhi fumes with rage and gets upset as Armaan and Abhira have a romantic eye-lock in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Punit
Captain Punit Pathak from Star Plus Reality Show Dance + Pro Shares His Excitement About The Show and Gives The Audience An Insight About The New Season.
Shakti Mohan
Aww! Shakti Mohan shares a heartfelt note for sister Mukti Mohan on her wedding day says "I will miss you terribly it feels like piece of my heart went with you"
Vrushika
Congratulations! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vrushika Mehta gets hitched with the love of her life Saurabh Ghedia
1
Congratulations! Mukti Mohan gets hitched to 'Animal' actor Kunal Thakur