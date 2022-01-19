MUST READ! Know everything about Mouni Roy's wedding location to how she met Suraj Nambiar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.

Mouni Roy is a talented and beautiful actress in the entertainment industry. Her journey from television to being part of renowned movies is just incredible.

Nowadays, the actress is the talk of the town for different reasons. She is being rumoured to marry Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar.

Well here are some of the exciting facts that you must know if you are a big fat fan of Mouni just like us. Mouni and Suraj initially met at a night club on New Year's Eve of 2019 and they instantly build a good chemistry with each other.

They are going to tie the knot in W Goa Hotel. Post marriage Mouni will shuttle between Dubai and Mumbai. Their wedding is going to be a massive affair all the stars from the industry are said to be attending the ceremony, like Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros, choreographers Rahul and Pratik, and designer Anu Khurana, among others. Moreover, the wedding date is said to be on 27 January 2021.

Their parents are very happy and excited about their decision. Suraj's brother Neeraj and his wife have become very good friends with Mouni. The Preparation has begun already from dance rehearsals for the Sangeet party to décor plans for the event.

