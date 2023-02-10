Must Read! Kritika Kamra opens up about not returning to tv space and her daring role in Bambai Meri Jaan

Kritika

MUMBAI: Kritika Kamra is a well known actress in the entertainment world. She began her showbiz journey with Television and smoothly transitioned into films and the digital medium. Kamra is known for playing Arohi in television shows Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Dr. Nidhi in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Ananya in Reporters and Chandrakanta in Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta. In 2014, she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Kamra made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Mitron.

Kritika opened up on her role in Bambai Meri Jaan saying, “I don't want people to be like her, but it's a very interesting role. On television, a large part of the program is made up of saas-bahu shows. It is quite regressive honestly. So it is difficult to stay on television, but I tried my best.” 

She further added, “Thankfully, in films and the web that is not such a big challenge because the scripts are very diverse. Even here, I don't want to repeat myself. I don't want to be boxed into characters that are just hero, heroine, love interest or maybe sister, etc. The characters that I play have to be more than a relation to the main character. That's what I am against.”

On not planning to go back to TV Kritika said, “I don't think I need to. I am at a place now where I am getting to choose from some very exciting work on the web. The web is where the best writing is happening at this point. You have new voices. The line between the web and film has also blurred. I am now getting to collaborate with some of the best people. I don't want to let go of that.”

