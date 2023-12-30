Must Read: From Kushal Tandon to Shalin Bhanot; TV actors give us major wanderlust as they look forward to ringing in New Year’s Eve at amazing vacay destinations!

MUMBAI : 2023 is almost coming to an end and there are many actors who are bidding adieu to the year and looking forward to 2024. While mango people are wrapping up their work and getting ready to ring in their New Year’s Eve in full swing, our television’s favourite stars are also making reels and clicking pictures on the sets as the last memories to cherish of 2023!

But there are also some celebrities who are already in a mood of celebration and have jetted off to their favourite vacay destinations.

(Also Read: Sara Ali Khan, Rakuul Preet, Kiara Advani and others show us how to ring in New Year's Eve in style!

Take a look at television’s top personalities who are looking forward to celebrating their New Year’s Eve with full swag!

Dheeraj Dhoopar is holidaying with his family in Hongkong. He is actively putting pictures on social media and the places he is visiting. He also celebrated his son Zayn’s birthday by turning one in Disneyland.

Surbhi Jyoti is living her dreamy vacation in the United States of America. Her pictures give us major wanderlust!

Rithvik Dhanjani is enjoying in the city of lights! He posted his pictures from Paris with a caption that read: The last leg of 2023

Karishma Tanna’s vacay pictures from Prague, Europe are picturesque and breathtaking

Kushal Tandon gives us perfect holiday vibes as he enjoys riding a baggi car and giving us a glimpse of snow clad mountains of Kashmir!

Shalin Bhanot has just reached New York and he seems to be dancing his way through 2023 to 2024!

TellyChakkar wishes all its readers a Happy New Year!