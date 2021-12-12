MUST READ: From Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Kumkum Bhagya - TV characters which were brought back in shows on popular AUDIENCE DEMAND!

MUMBAI: TV shows entertain us and sometimes make a wonderful place in the hearts and minds of the audience. While the shows are entertaining enough, there are the characters whose chemistry is loved by the audience and if under any circumstances, the actors are replaced, the actors are brought back on audience demand!

Take a look:

Amar Upadhyay - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was the show that introduced the Indian audience to daily soap operas. Not just this but the show came up with the most surprising instance and developments known in the history of TV shows. One of which was bringing the characters back after their death. The death sequence of lead character Mihir, played by Amar Upadhyay, didn’t go well with the viewers. This was followed by nationwide protests forcing the makers to bring him back.

Smriti Irani - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Lead actress Smriti Irani has a similar story to her character Tulsi. The makers had to show Tulsi’s death in the show, when the actress decided to quit the show. She was then replaced by Gautami Kapoor, with an excuse of plastic surgery. However, another huge twist in the track saw Smriti’s return to the show. Reports suggest that Smriti had quit to benign her production venture. However, it didn’t turn out to be successful enough.

Ronit Roy - Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasauti Zindagi Kay’s Mr Bajaj aka Ronit Roy’s character died after he was shot dead by Sampada. The audience believed it to be the end of his character but the makers had other plans. Some drama unfolded and he returned after a leap in the show.

Sriti Jha – Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya, which has been winning hearts for years and will see the completion of 2000 episodes soon, has witnessed the resurrection of a character from the dead too. Lead character of the show, Pragya, played by Sriti Jha was declared dead after she met with an accident. Later, a 20 days leap revealed that she is alive.

Ronit Roy – Kasuatii Zindagii Kay

The return of Anurag Basu aka Czanne Khan in the original Kasauti Zindagi Kay was quite similar to that of Ronit Roy’s Mr Bajaj. His death sequence was high on drama with his former love Prerna shooting him. But makers planned something else as the destiny of the characters. Anurag also came back from the dead post leap.

