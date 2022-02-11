Must Read! Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj remembers Praveen Kumar as a true blood sportsman who would never indulge in petty politics, backbiting

MUMBAI: Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played the role of Krishna in Mahabharat, has lauded late co-actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, who played the character of Bheem in the show.

Praveen died on Monday night after suffering from chronic chest infection.

Nitish Bharadwaj wrote a heartfelt note for his late co-actor.

Taking to social media, he shared pictures of Praveen and wrote, “Praveen Kumar Sobti no more -Champion of Asian Games, but well known also for his performance of Bheem in our Mahabharat. Many memories flood my mind at this moment, many incidents, but what I remember him as? As a true blood sportsman who would never indulge in petty politics, back biting, criticising anyone behind his back and most importantly, he had learnt to laugh at life and spread his laughter and joy to others through his Punjabi humour."

"He was a pure and simple soul from a 'pind' (village) of Punjab. May his soul get sadgati and freedom from the cycle of rebirth. I offer my silent prayers for his soul,” he further added.

The 74-year-old actor died at his Ashok Vihar residence in New Delhi. "He had a chronic chest infection problem. At night, when he started feeling uneasy, we called the doctor at home. He passed away between 10-10.30 pm following a cardiac arrest," a relative of Praveen told PTI.

May his soul rest in peace!

