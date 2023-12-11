Must Read! Mahhi Vij gives a glimpse of her night with son Rajveer next to her and every mom will relate

MUMBAI: Mahhi Vij is a popular face in entertainment. She has mainly appeared in Malayalam and Hindi movies and is known for playing the role of Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu. She and her actor husband Jay Bhanushali won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 in 2013.

Also Read- Superb! Mahhi Vij to feature in a Netflix series

Mahhi has a large social media following and keeps sharing pics and videos of her daughter Tara and foster kids Rajveer and Khushi. Mahhi recently shared a video of herself sleeping with her son Rajveer. She captioned it, “Who al can relate”

She also wrote, “Just a glimpse of my night.

Check out her video here;

Actress Nisha Rawal commented, “Totally. K punches me right in places that will send me to the ER” one user wrote, “Sapne me karate practice chalti hai”

Also Read- Shocking! Mahi Vij alleges her cook threatens to stab them with ‘Khanjar’, Scroll down to know more

Mahhi began her journey into Television with the 2008 show Sahara One’s Shubh Kadam. She then gained immense recognition for her role in Colors TV’s Laagi Tujhse Lagan as Nakusha. She has also been part of many reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 4, Nach Baliye 5, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla