Must Read: Netizens are smitten kittens watching Adhiraj and Kavya’s chemistry post marriage in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon; say ‘they are INSANELY HOT’
MUMBAI: Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is one of the most loved shows on Sony TV. The show stars Mishkat Varma and Sumbul Touqeer in the leading roles and the viewers love the cute knok – jhoks that transpire between the leading on-screen pair.
The recent storyline witnessed Radhika's devious ploy to trap Adi and her ruthless attack on Malini, all in the pursuit of marrying Adi. (Also Read: Kavya: Woah! Giriraj intervenes in Kavya's Grah Pravesh, forbidding her entry )
However, Kavya, armed with strong evidence, exposes Radhika, leading to a dramatic U-turn in the storyline. Adi and Kavya finally tie the knot, marking a pivotal moment in their tumultuous journey. The audience is in love with the drama where Kavya and Adhiraj's chemistry is now being shown a notch higher in terms of romance and the cute banters. The netizens are liking the way Mishkat is modulating his voice to suit and add an interesting layer to the character.
Take a look:
Priorities are set well when u focus on what makes u happy not what others wish
Daily someone popping up wishing my fav ends and here is me still stuck in the zone of seeing my cuties get happily married—️ (@SanjKiDuniya) January 24, 2024
Priorities are set well when u focus on what makes u happy not what others wish
ENJOY THE JOURNEY ☆#AdYa pic.twitter.com/q3tRBjt8W5
They love the way the two yet share the same cute banters
The Haq, he jumped onto her lap directly, not onto the bed, with .. well, she is his biwi now ..#KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon #MishkatVarma #SumbulTouqeerKhan #AdYa pic.twitter.com/SDR5kHWRdv— (@aparnatarakhere) January 24, 2024
Kavya and Adhiraj’s chemistry is insanely hot
Insanely HOT #KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon#AdYa#SumbulTouqeerKhan#MishkatVarma pic.twitter.com/Km52Fq1w9J— Deeps (@deepag12) January 24, 2024
Married #Adya is adorable!
Mein hoon saath tere/AdYa— (@_princessNuz) January 24, 2024
"married adya are just so freaking adorable,i'm so in love with them,uff precious!"..
{ #kavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon #AdYa #SumbulTouqeerKhan #MishkatVarma pic.twitter.com/OlmWneDooc
Adhiraj’s chance pe dance
ADI know it better how to do— Deeps (@deepag12) January 24, 2024
Chance Pe Dance !!! #KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon #AdYa #SumbulTouqeerKhan #MishkatVarma pic.twitter.com/1Hv9BKN3a9
What do you like most about #Adya? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Kundali Bhagya: Wow! Shaurya calls Preeta to Kavya's wedding, Karan and Preeta to meet )
The show is produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit, which have been active in the industry for more than 20 years, and has been the name behind some of the biggest shows like ‘Just Mohabbat’, ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’, ‘Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi’, ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahan’, ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’, ‘Chotti Bahu’, ‘Sumit Sambhal Lega’, and more.
Comments
Add new comment