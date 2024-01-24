Must Read: Netizens are smitten kittens watching Adhiraj and Kavya’s chemistry post marriage in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon; say ‘they are INSANELY HOT’

MUMBAI: Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is one of the most loved shows on Sony TV. The show stars Mishkat Varma and Sumbul Touqeer in the leading roles and the viewers love the cute knok – jhoks that transpire between the leading on-screen pair.

The recent storyline witnessed Radhika's devious ploy to trap Adi and her ruthless attack on Malini, all in the pursuit of marrying Adi. (Also Read: Kavya: Woah! Giriraj intervenes in Kavya's Grah Pravesh, forbidding her entry )

However, Kavya, armed with strong evidence, exposes Radhika, leading to a dramatic U-turn in the storyline. Adi and Kavya finally tie the knot, marking a pivotal moment in their tumultuous journey. The audience is in love with the drama where Kavya and Adhiraj's chemistry is now being shown a notch higher in terms of romance and the cute banters. The netizens are liking the way Mishkat is modulating his voice to suit and add an interesting layer to the character.

Take a look:

Priorities are set well when u focus on what makes u happy not what others wish

Daily someone popping up wishing my fav ends and here is me still stuck in the zone of seeing my cuties get happily married

ENJOY THE JOURNEY ☆#AdYa pic.twitter.com/q3tRBjt8W5 —️ (@SanjKiDuniya) January 24, 2024

They love the way the two yet share the same cute banters

Kavya and Adhiraj’s chemistry is insanely hot

Married #Adya is adorable!

Adhiraj’s chance pe dance

What do you like most about #Adya? Let us know in the comment section below!

The show is produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit, which have been active in the industry for more than 20 years, and has been the name behind some of the biggest shows like ‘Just Mohabbat’, ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’, ‘Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi’, ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahan’, ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’, ‘Chotti Bahu’, ‘Sumit Sambhal Lega’, and more.