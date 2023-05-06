MUST READ! Netizens come in Anuj Kapadia's defense over his lack of reaction to Baa’s taunts, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering TV news and stories to our viewers, knowing how much they love to keep up with the happenings around TV town.

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anuj returning for Samar and Dimple’s wedding.

Anupama became a pathbreaking show and Rupali Ganguly became the beacon of hope for women in India who consider her to be an inspiration. Women are willing to take second chances and it is okay to start afresh; this is something our viewers are willing to ponder upon and accept.

Rupali Ganguly is currently the name on every tongue belonging to fans of Indian Television and the show has given her a well deserved fame. Gaurav Khanna as Anuj Kapadia has managed to become a green flag of masculinity and his devotion to Anupama gives people hope for love.

The current track is following the story where Anuj and Anupama’s marriage may be going through a rough patch but their friendship is ever green and Anuj still promises his eternal love only to Anupama. The families have now gathered for Samar and Dimpy’s wedding.

However, in today’s episode, Baa once again taunts Dimpy, Maya and Choti Anu in a way though most of her taunts were directed at Dimpy and inadvertently called her a freeloader at Anuj’s place. Here, Anuj may have tried to avoid causing a scene by reacting and his fans have come to his defense.

The day was pleasant and it was a wedding in the house. Seeing this, netizens try to shed light on the reason behind Anuj’s silence on the matter.

