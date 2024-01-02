MUST READ: Netizens feel Reeva should give up on Ishaan as he introduces Savi as his WIFE in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!

While Reeva thinks of giving their relationship another chance, Ishaan takes care of Savi. As his family members start lashing out at him for bringing her home, he asks the family members to get out as she needs rest. Netizens are in awe of how Ishaan has taken a stand for Savi and is proud of him.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/01/2024 - 10:54
Reeva

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television today.

The show is doing quite well for itself and has been one of the top rated shows on the BARC listing charts. The show which features Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the lead roles as Savi and Ishaan respectively is showcasing a high voltage drama as Ishaan has got married to Savi and the entire family is against this decision of his.  (Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Surekha and Yashwant want Reeva as their bahu and not Savi)

For that matter even he did not want to marry Savi but he decided to do the right thing as a part of a promise made to Savi’s sister Harini.

Now, the situation has got extremely intense as Surekha, Saheb and Nishikant sent goons behind Savi to get rid of her and Ishaan went behind her to save her as he thought that Sam is behind this big plan. Sam has escaped jail.

Now, there is a bullet shot at Ishaan and Savi comes in as his saviour as she takes the bullet shot and collapses. Ishaan realizes the same and brings her home. Reeva thinks of giving the relationship another chance and she too enters the Bhosale mansion. The situation is now tense as Ishaan brings her to his bedroom and asks the family members to get out as she needs rest.

The family members are shouting at him for bringing her home.

Netizens are in awe of how Ishaan has taken a stand for Savi and is proud of him.

Take a look:

Netizens say that Reeva should understand and give up Ishaan

Users feel that Ishaan is going to take very good care of his wife

Fans feel that the Bhosales are inhuman towards Savi

Some people feel proud of the way Ishaan snapped at his family for Savi

Viewers love the way he showed care for Savi (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Ishaan's Heart-Wrenching Choice Tears Apart Love and Responsibility)

What are your thoughts on the same?

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

