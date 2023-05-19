MUST READ! Netizens praise Katha Ankahee for shedding light on This issue, check out

The netizens have always appraised Viaan and Katha’s chemistry and now something else has got them hopeful. A fan-made edit has come to light and the netizens took over twitter, proclaiming their hope for Viaan, Katha and Aarav to be a family soon.
Katha Ankahee

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the tellyworld. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering stories and news to our readers and keep them updated and entertained with the happenings around TinselTown. Katha Ankahee has been winning the hearts of the audience with its unique plot and fans love the show. The show stars Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan in lead roles.

Also read: Katha Ankahee: Misunderstanding! Aarav goes to help a friend, Katha follows

The show has become quite popular in the little time it went on-air. Katha Ankahee is now focusing on Viaan’s feelings for Katha and the redemption arc of Viaan. Katha too has started seeing him in a different light.

Both the stars are giving their best to the show and their performances are very raw and organic, something that is being appreciated by the fans.

Previously, Katha was seen asking Viaan to focus on the future and not try to escape his past hurt and pain. The only way to get through pain is to face it. We know Viaan’s father is a sore subject and still disturbs Viaan.

The netizens have always praised Viaan and Katha’s chemistry and they see how Katha always guides Viaan with her wisdom that eventually becomes the reason he respects Katha more everyday.

The netizens have loved how the show takes up taboo topics and talks about it. for example, when Katha communicates with her son and explains to him the nature of society and encourages him in life. Even though Viaan had wronged Katha, she is learning to keep an open mind when perceiving his character.

Now recently, the show inadvertently spoke on exam pressure and how children can be bullied by the same. Here, Robin and Batman’s conversation was loved by the netizens and they praised it.

Check out their reactions: -

What are your views on the scene?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Katha Ankahee: Woah! Katha tensed about Viaan’s concern for Aarav

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar.

