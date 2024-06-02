Must Read: Netizens question the introduction of Shruti in Anuj’s life; say "Let Anupamaa be where she is and move on!”

MUMBAI: Anupamaa on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the titular roles.

The two actors play the role of Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia in the show. The actors are loved a lot and are often shipped with the hashtag of #Maan. Anupamaa has taken a leap and while Anuj Kapadia is living with Aadhyaa and Shruti, Anupamaa is living an independent life.

Anuj recently came face to face with Anupamaa and they shared a moment as they met for the first time in five years. On the other hand, Anuj is with Shruti but he does not seem to have the chemistry or vibe with her. Netizens are questioning if Shruti’s presence in Anuj’s life is worth if he actually has to turn around and unite with Anupamaa.

Below are some comments that we found on social media:

Harsh Salot said, “I just don’t get it, what answers does Anuj want after 5 years? If she wasn’t in America he would’ve already been married to Shruti. Anuj didn’t listen to Anu when the accident happened so why does he want to listen now? Let that woman be and move on and stop taking Shruti for granted!”

Naina Thakkar shared, “The union of Anuj and Anupamaa is meant to happen. The complexities arising when he has someone in his life and the phase between being stuck in the past and trying to move on is something which is interesting!”

Sejal Patel mentioned, “May be Anuj wants to know why she left or she did not miss him, or why she never contacted him! Whatever be the case but it’s too late now. The way he is treating Shruti is downgrading Anuj’s arc.”

Mona Sejpal expressed, “Human beings are not perfect. They are flawed and have some weaknesses and strengths. Anuj is trying to move on but there is a weak moment when we see our past comeback and it is only human to feel this way.”

Kritima Mukerjee elaborated, "Seriously is it that hard to be a single parent? Kavya, Dimpy, Anuj are quite capable people, but none of them want to be a bit independent. The makers are trying to make Deepu another Anuj 2.0 in my view."

What are your thoughts on the same?