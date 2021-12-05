MUST READ: From Niti Taylor to Shraddha Arya - Checkout the celebrities who found love outside the ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY!

MUMBAI: Being a part of the industry, it is quite likely that artists find affinity in one another and more than that, find love and feel that they are the perfect match for matrimony or are soulmates! They fall in love and get married moving on to have a blissful married life.

There are many celebrated stars who have fallen in love on the sets, however there are also many who have found love outside the industry. Today we go on to mention some of the names from the bandwagon. From Ankita Lokhnade, Shraddha Arya to Rupali Ganguly and many others, here's a list of popular TV stars who married people from outside the industry. Have a look…

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande found love in businessman Vicky Jain and is all set to tie the knot in the coming days.

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya recently got hitched with naval officer Rahul Nagal in a grand traditional wedding ceremony on November 16

Television actress Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen playing the lead role in the popular TV show, Anupamaa got married to businessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013. Their love story is fascinating.

Madhubala actress Drashti Dhami got married to a person who is not in the industry. Her husband, Neeraj Khemka, is a Mumbai-based businessman who was earlier settled abroad.

The Ishqbaaz actress never wanted to marry someone from the showbiz industry and her wished fulfilled when she tied the knot with an Army Captain, Parikshit Bawa in August last year.

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comments below! (Also Read:Revealed! Check out details of Ankita Lokhande’s wedding plans)

CREDIT: TOI