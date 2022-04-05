Must read! Palak Tiwari opens up on how she deals with negative comments

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been making it to the headlines for a lot of reasons. The star kid has been a part of a few music videos and will be making her Bollywood debut with a film titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Recently, Palak was in Hyderabad for an event, and she praised Telugu movies like Pushpa and RRR, and also opened up about wanting to working in the South film industry.

Now, she has spoken about all the negative comments she receives about her looks. Palak, who has featured in a few music videos so far, is often spotted by the paparazzi on lunch or dinner outings with her friends or at shoots. Often, people leave mean comments on videos and pictures of her, calling her too ‘made-up’ or too ‘simple’ to be a Bollywood ‘heroine’.

Palak, who is the daughter of actor Shweta Tiwari, has said that she doesn't bother about what people say anymore as there is no end to their complaints about her looks.

She said, “It doesn't affect me as much as people think it should. Kyuki maine realise karlia hai ki ye log kabhi khush nahi honge (Because I've realised that these people will never be happy). They have made a circle for themselves. They say, ‘these celebrities get so dressed up, what are they doing, where are they going?’ Theek hai chalo, I'll come out simple. (Then they say) ‘She looks like this? Who will give her work? Aisi toh meri dost dikhti hai' (my friend looks like this).”

“Toh dost dikhti hai (If your friend looks like this then) that is the point right? You want someone on screen that represents you. Why is it bad that sometimes we look like you, have flaws, have one eye bigger than the other. Why do you want someone to be impeccable when you are not. We are representing you.”

Palak has so far been seen in the song Bijlee Bijlee with singer Harrdy Sandhu and her latest music video is Mangta Hai Kya with Aditya Seal.

Well, apart from her films and songs, Palak was also in the news a few weeks ago for going on a dinner date with Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Credits: Hindustan Times