Must Read: Pandya Store serves as an inspiration to content providers as it raises concern of the mentality on menstruating women!

Pandya Store serves as an inspiration to content providers as it raises concern of the mentality on menstruating women!

Soon Dolly, who will happen to be on her period, will touch something holy and Amba will create a huge ruckus over it bringing bad omen.
Pandya

MUMBAI:The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every couple in the show has a strong fan base and the audience loves their chemistry. The show has taken a 15-year leap and the story now focuses on Rishita and Dev’s daughter, Natasha aka Chutki, taking care of Suman and the Pandya Store.

Every character has a different role which contributes to the show. Soon, there will be a track rolled out where there will be a massive drama in the house around Dolly.

There will be a bhoomi poojan organised in the house and all the family members will participate actively. They will get busy arranging the decorations and other things needed to make the havan a success. Here Dolly will create major chaos as she will be on her period and will touch the materials bought for the pooja by mistake.

All the housemates will be in a state of shock and Amba will create a hue and cry over how this will bring a bad omen in the house. Later, Natasha will stand in support of Dolly.

The show is bringing some out of the box content which challenges the mentality of not only the people living in the rural but urban areas too. We all have been brought up with the thought of not visiting holy shrines while menstruating and the show challenges this mentality while maintaining a fine balance with a person like Amba who firmly believes in the value system.

It is because of topics like these that the show stands out and it serves as an inspiration to other content producers to provide infotainment along with highlighting the important factors needed for the society to know.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

