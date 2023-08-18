Must Read! Pankhuri Awasthy opens up about breastfeeding and challenges being a mom to twins, says “I’m definitely having a hard time understanding what to do…”

Pankhuri has opened up about becoming a mother to twins, the stigma connected to breastfeeding and other challenges new moms face.
Pankhuri Awasthi

MUMBAI: TV actors Pankhuri Awasthy and her actor husband Gautam had recently announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple who were expecting twins, have finally welcomed a twin boy and girl. The Saraswatichandra actor has now given an update on his wife’s health saying, “We are overjoyed with the arrival of the little ones. Pankhuri is doing great. Both the mom and babies are in good health. The family is on cloud nine” 

Pankhuri has opened up about becoming a mother to twins, the stigma connected to breastfeeding and other challenges new moms face. She said, “As a new mother, there are so many things that you are anyway dealing with because you suddenly step into a new world, and breastfeeding is the most essential part of your motherhood journey. We, as a society, have become more accepting of a lot of things, and I don’t think breastfeeding should be any different.”

She added, “If you’re comfortable (feeding in public), nobody should have any objections. Earlier, women were told to go inside or face the wall to feed. But what do you do if you are traveling? Would you deprive the child of the milk?”

Pankhuri on dealing with her twins and their schedules said, “I’m just getting a hang of it. Having two kids to look after is a challenge. You can’t expect them to wake up or feel hungry at the same time. I’m definitely having a hard time understanding what to do about it. I am glad I have my family and my husband with me. A new world takes over suddenly and you get overwhelmed with a lot of things. And then to add to it all the stigmas.”

