MUST-READ! Parth Samthaan has a message for HATERS and we totally agree with him

MUMBAI: TV hottie Parth Samthaan was last seen in Star Plus and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor's popular show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 where he portrayed the lead role of Anurag Basu.

The handsome hunk won praises for his role Anurag Basu in the show.

Not just Parth Samthaan, but the entire star cast of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 was lauded for their stellar performance in the popular drama series.

The actor also sported his heroic avatar in ALT Balaji's Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun post his stint in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.

Ever since then, Parth has been away from the small screen. However, the actor has appeared in a number of music videos.

We all know that Parth Samthaan is a social media star and never fails to impress the viewers with his amazing Instagram posts.

The actor has never shied away from voicing his opinion.

And now, Parth Samthaan has shared a post on Instagram where he has a message for his haters.

Take a look:

Well, Parth Samthaan definitely knows how to tackle his haters and we are sure this message will make a difference.

On the work front, Parth Samthaan has been doing back-to-back music videos.

The handsome hunk of television hasn't announced his next project yet. His diehard fans are eager to see him back on the small screens soon with his next project.

