MUST READ! Parth Samthaan reveals he was not willing to do Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, says, ''I felt like I didn't want to do college stuff. I wanted to do something intense''

The actor is now all set to be seen in a big-budget movie titled Ghudchadi which has some of the popular names of Bollywood.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 04:30
parth samthaan

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan was last seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actor played the lead role of Anurag Basu.

He won several accolades for his amazing performance in the show. Also, his on-screen pairing with Erica Fernandes became a huge hit. 

The actor also sported his heroic avatar in ALT Balaji's Mai Hero Boll Raha Hun post his stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Ever since then, Parth has been away from the small screen. However, the actor has appeared in a number of music videos. 

The actor is all set to treat his fans with his latest stint in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan season 5. 

Parth reunited with his co-star Niti Taylor once again and fans are going gaga. 

In one of his recent interviews Parth spoke about his co-star Niti and much more. 

Parth recalls his first impression he had for Niti when he met her on the sets of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, he said, ''I thought she is too young.''

The actor recalls how he got on board for KYY and what he said to Niti when he met her for the first time, he said, ''Technically, I was there for another show. But the male lead was yet to be locked for her show. I had to go there. I came to know that KYY is a show in the making and I was not willing to do it. I felt like I didn't want to do college stuff. I wanted to do something intense. Although I didn't know where the story would take me or us as an on-screen couple. Seeing her, it was confirmed that this is a very youth based show.''

Parth also addressed how fans wanted him and Niti to be the real life couple, he said, ''That is very sweet but it is also very unfortunate because it's not just us, it's also about other on-screen couples. Fans can't see them with anyone else. I am sure Niti must have faced a lot of backlash for her marriage.''

The actor is now all set to be seen in a big-budget movie titled Ghudchadi which has some of the popular names of Bollywood. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: What! Is Parth Samthaan getting married? The actor responds

Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

