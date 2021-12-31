Must read! People are going to see me in a very different light this time and that utterly excites me: Delnaaz Irani on being part of 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

MUMBAI: Versatile Actress Delnaaz Irani needs no introduction. Being part of the industry for more than a decade now, Delnaaz Irani has outshined in the various roles she portrayed to date. She plays Goli Bua aka Kiran (Hero’s Aunt and Big Role) in Star Plus’ upcoming show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'

In a chat with TellyChakkar, Delnaaz spoke briefly about her character, show, her bond with co-stars and more.

Tell us something about your character in the show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'?

Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is a very ‘feel-good, ‘slice of a life’ kind of show. There are absolutely no negative characters in it. It is an extremely sweet story of a joint family and my character on the show is called ‘Kiran’, a.k.a ‘Goli Bua’, who is the aunt of the kids in the family. This is by far the most different as well as the most difficult role I’ve had to essay as even if it’s a fun show, it’s not an out-and-out comedy which is the genre that people have mostly watched me in. Kiran is a teacher, who is an extremely strong-headed woman. She has her mind in place; also, her heart. She is the link between the elders and the younger ones in the family, being a friend and a confidant to the kids in it. People are going to see Delnaaz in a very different light this time and that utterly excites me.

Tell us about the various preparations that you have done for your character in the show?

Honestly, I haven’t really prepared to play Kiran. As Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is a remake of a very popular Bengali show, many asked me to watch it in order to incorporate what my character should be like but I truly wanted to make this character my own and act it out my way. Watching someone else would highly influence my ways and hence I wanted to avoid that and give the role my own dimensions as I am doing something like this for the first time. I have definitely prepared for the look though. It is a very real show and a more real character so I have gone for a very minimalistic saree look, with straight long hair, minimal oxidized jewelry and extremely expressive kohled eyes. I’ve finished the look with a big round red bindi which I think gives the whole look just the right amount of edge it needs.

Have you taken any particular inspiration for your character? If yes, then tell us why and how has it helped you portray your character?

I haven’t taken any particular inspiration but yes, I have definitely put in a few shades out of my own mother’s personality. She is a very strict parent. Growing up I remember being scared of her but, she is also a very soft-hearted and loving person in general. I would also like to add how Delnaaz and Goli Bua are almost alike. Just like Goli Bua, I am extremely pampered by my brothers. My nieces and nephews are my friends but they also know where to draw the line with me. So, it was quite simple to be Goli Bua in that regard.

How does it feel to bag such a pivotal role at this stage?

Of course, it feels great to bag such a pivotal role at this stage and age and I am extremely elated about this opportunity. I am especially grateful to the production house for believing in me and getting me out of that bracket and image of a ‘comedy actor’. I am extremely thrilled to be a part of the show at this point in my career.

What do you want to achieve from this role as Kiran Bua in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey?

I have forever been honest in my work and given my 100% to every role that I’ve essayed so far. So I am not wanting to achieve anything essentially, except for more love and affection from my audience, fans, and well-wishers. I am sure the public out there is going to fall in love with Kiran Bua and continue to shower the kind of love that they’ve always shown towards me.

Tell us about your bond with the other co-stars (Yesha Rughani, Manan Joshi & Mehul Nisar) on the sets of Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey?

I cannot even begin to explain how sweet our bond is. Not just me, Yesha, Manan, and Mehul but the whole cast is like a big family which is quite essential for a show like Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey. It feels great to be working with youngsters who always ask about my experience in the industry. I haven’t shot with Yesha yet but we hit it off since day one itself and of course, Manan and Mehul are the two naughty boys in the house and we’ve also recently begun shooting a few fun reels which I absolutely cannot wait to put out. It’s always such a happy vibe on the sets with a lot of food, fun, and laughs.

Good luck Delnaaz!