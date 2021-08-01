MUST READ! Pooja Banerjee talks about her bond with Kumkum Bhagya Krishna Kaul, reveals what makes their on-screen camaraderie a happening one

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is working wonders on the small screens.

The show has been successfully running for more than 7 years now and is still the favourite among the viewers.

We have seen how Kumkum Bhagya has witnessed several twists and turn in the story.

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia play the lead roles of Abhi and Pragya on the show.

Post the leap, Krishna Kaul, Pooja Banerjee and Mugdha Chaphekar are seen as the leads alongside Sriti and Shabir.

We all know that Kumkum Bhagya recently witnessed a leap where all the characters have completely changed.

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya: Big Twsit! Pallavi accepts Rhea and Sid, rejects Prachi and Ranbir

From Abhi, Pragya to their on-screen daughters Rhea and Prachi too.

While their onscreen equations are quite complicated, the team shares a great bond off-screen.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Pooja was asked about what makes her on-screen chemistry so happening with co-star Krishna Kaul.

The actress said, ''To be honest, Krishna and I share a really wonderful bond offscreen and we have turned into great buddies. Since I joined the show, we all have spent a lot of time together while shooting during the pandemic. Actually, the whole Kumkum Bhagya team is like a family, so we all share a deep and sweet friendship with each other.''

She further added, ''While each and everyone on set is a beautiful soul, Krishna is a pretty amazing and fun person, who you can trust with all your heart. He does play a lot of pranks too, but he's a really caring and loving person. When you have such a person around you with such a nice vibe, you instantly form a warm bond, and this friendship and camaraderie adds to what everyone sees onscreen.''

Well, Krishna and Pooja have definitely made a great bond for life.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Kumkum Bhagya: Gautam Thapar's evil plan against Pragya; tries to spike her drink and Abhi comes to her rescue