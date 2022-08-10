MUST READ! This is Pratik Sehajpal’s take on how to navigate through the industry being an INTROVERT, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering tv news and stories to our readers, keeping them updated with the happenings around Telly town.

Pratik Sehajpal is one of the most handsome and talented actors, TV industry has come across. He was the contestant on Bigg Boss OTT and entered Bigg Boss 15 after winning the ticket to the house in the briefcase he walked out with in OTT.

He is also one of the fittest actors and always inclined towards it, ever since his college days. Other than that we have seen him in projects like Ace of Space, MTV love school season 3, Naagin 6 and he has managed to impress the masses throughout.

Introversion is a personality trait where the person is more reserved and indoorsy and comfortable around their personal space, that is not invaded by many. The stereotype suggests that introverts are not ‘people’s person’ and it is difficult to go through with it in showbiz.

Now, in a recent Q & A session, Pratik Sehajpal was asked, “being an introvert is it difficult to manage yourself in the industry in the industry? Or you ever miss chances cz of this??”

To this, Pratik replied that he is not a people pleaser and is an introvert, and even he can’t talk to everybody but tries his best. The chances we are to get, we will! He believes in talent and to build it to a great extent and to make oneself so skillful and potent that other things stop mattering. He believes that one can get what one is manifesting and puts efforts towards.

Seems like it was a suitable take by Pratik on navigating through the industry as an introvert.

