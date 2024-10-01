Must Read: ‘THIS’ proves why the audience is smitten with Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma aka #Adya’s chemistry in Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon!

MUMBAI: Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is one of the most loved shows on television. Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma are extremely loved because of the fresh pairing and chemistry between the two.

Sumbul plays the role of IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around Kavya who will make many sacrifices for her career and will strive to achieve her goals amid battling the society taboos. (Also Read: Exclusive! Kavya: OMG! Malini knows Kavya still loves Adiraj)

Well, the audience loves the pairing so much that they are head over heels in love with the actors and even ship their names together as #Adya. Today, we look at the top reels of Sumbul and Mishkat which make their fans fall in love with them all the more!

Take a look:

Here’s how Sumbul and Mishkat fireball into 2024

Here’s another trending reel!

Some on and off-screen moments of Sumbul and Mishkat

This reel proves that Mishkat and Sumbul are good friends!

Here’s how the on-screen couple #Adya creates magic

The show is produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit, which have been active in the industry for more than 20 years, and has been the name behind some of the biggest shows like ‘Just Mohabbat’, ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’, ‘Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi’, ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahan’, ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’, ‘Chotti Bahu’, ‘Sumit Sambhal Lega’, and more.

