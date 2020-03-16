Must Read! Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan enters the top 10 shows; Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi out of the Top 10 shows; Kundali Bhagya sees a huge jump in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YHC, Imlie, and YRKKH

MUMBAI :The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan enters the top 10 shows whereas Kundali Bhagya sees a huge jump in TRP ratings.

When it comes to reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi sees a drop in TRP ratings, followed by Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, Super Star Singer, and KBC.

As usual this week also Anupama tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Imlie, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus): 2.9

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus): 2.3

3. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus): 2.2

4. Imlie (Star Plus): 2.1

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus): 2.0

6. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV): 2.0

7. Bhagya Laxmi (Zee TV): 1.9

8. Banni Chow Home Delivery (Star Plus): 1.9

9. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV): 1.9

10. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV): 1.8

11. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (Colors): 1.8

12. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV): 1.7

13. Naagin 6 (Colors): 1.7

14. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: 1.6

15. Pandya Store ( Star Plus): 1.5

16. Superstar Singer Season 2 (Sony TV): 1.5

17. Parineetii (Colors):1.5

18. Udaariyan (Colors): 1.4

19. Meet Badlegi Duniya ki Reet (Zee TV): 1.3

20. Swaran Ghar (Colors): 1.2

