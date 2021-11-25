MUST-READ: Ranvijay Singha Is All set to Host ‘Shark Tank India’! Check Out the Details Inside!!

MUMBAI : With shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla under his belt, Rannvijay Singha is preparing for something new. Now he will host Shark Tank India, a show about young entrepreneurs and their business ideas.

Ranvijay on what people’s reaction will be like, "People felt what will a guy like me, who is an adventure seeker, know about business. But the fact is that in the last few years, I have taken a keen interest in businesses in India and invested in them. And I now look forward to meeting new people on this show. The whole world is currently looking at India and their young entrepreneurs."

Rannvijay has appeared in films such as Action Replayy, London Dreams, Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, and 3 AM A Paranormal Experience.

When asked about his movie career, he replied, "Whether a film works or not is not in my hands. While I was hosting shows, I got offers to do films and I took them up. They may not have clicked, but that didn't disappoint me. But the whole talk around how outsiders don't get a chance in films is not true. I see so many youngsters getting breaks and even I was an outsider. If my films did not do well, there was something else that was always in my kitty. So, there is no heartburn or heartbreak or an emotional story around why my films flopped or how upset I was. If something does not work, something else works! I invested in many companies in the last few years and have also continued to host shows."

According to him, he never envisioned himself in show business, it just happened. "I always wanted to live life to the fullest, meet different people from different walks of life, encounter adventures and travel the world. Our show Roadies or Splitsvilla was never about viewership or ratings and had I considered all of it, I would not have hosted so many seasons." Ranvijay said.

Shark Tank India will Air on Sony TV and stream On Sony LIV starting 20th December.

