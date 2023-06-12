Must Read: Reasons that makes Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stand out and top the BARC charts week by week?

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved show on Indian television. The show features Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma in the leading roles. The show is getting interesting with every passing episode as Revaa, Ishaan’s ex-girlfriend is trying to enter his life again.

The show has been topping the TRP charts recently and has consistently managed to occupy the top slot on the BARC charts. This makes us wonder as to what makes the show stand out than the others!

Apparently, Savi and Ishaan’s cute banters are extremely loved. Along with that, there is also an element of mystery that the storyline brings on the table. Ishaan and Savi are shown to be leading separate lives and it is not only the cute and cuddly mushy-mushy love story but they both are shown to be independent and yet caring for one another.

At the same time, there is an angle of Ishaan’s past, Reeva, who has entered his life again. While Savi does not know who she is, she seems concerned for Ishaan. The cringe factor is missing which works in favour of the show and both the characters of Savi and Ishaan call spade a spade. Another element which is fresh and makes the narrative a little more relatable is that the two are emotionally connected but are not emotionally dependent on one another which makes the show progressive.

Here are the points that make Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stand out according to us.

Do you have any more reasons to list? Let us know in the comment section below!