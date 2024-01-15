Must Read! Rupali Ganguly: The Journey of India's Highest-Paid TV Actress with a Special Bond with Akshay Kumar

Meet Rupali Ganguly, the highest-paid TV actress in India, with a remarkable career spanning over 22 years, charging a whopping Rs 3 lakh per episode.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 05:30
Rupali

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly, daughter of renowned director and screenwriter Anil Ganguly, embarked on her acting journey at the tender age of 7. Her debut in her father's film "Saaheb" in 1985 marked the beginning of a prolific career. However, Rupali truly captured the audience's attention with her role as Monisha in the beloved sitcom "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai," earning critical acclaim and recognition.

Venturing into television in 2000 with the series "Sukanya," Rupali continued to make waves in the entertainment industry. In 2006, she participated in the inaugural season of the reality show "Bigg Boss," showcasing her versatility. Additionally, she fearlessly took on challenges in Rohit Shetty's reality stunt-based show "Khatron Ke Khiladi."

Also Read: Anupamaa: Sad! Anuj will call out Anupama’s name before closing his eye

Since 2020, Rupali has been a pivotal part of the popular TV show "Anupamaa," delivering a stellar performance that resonates with audiences. The show has consistently topped TRP charts, and Rupali's dialogues have become viral on social media, turning into meme material.

Beyond her successful career, Rupali Ganguly shares a close and familial bond with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. She is Akshay's rakhi sister, and their connection dates back to her father signing him in his early days. Rupali's father, Anil Ganguly, had recognized Akshay's potential for stardom, and the two families grew close over the years. Their friendship, which had taken a hiatus, was reignited during the show "Ravivaar with Star Parivaar."

Married to businessman Ashwin K. Verma, Rupali is also a proud mother to their son. With her stellar performances and popularity, Rupali Ganguly has become one of the highest-paid television actresses in India, reportedly earning Rs 3 lakh per episode. Her net worth is an impressive Rs 20 crores, a testament to her enduring success in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: Anupamaa: What! Toshu works as a taxi driver in America, Anupama feels shocked

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: DNA

    
 

Rupali Ganguly TV actress Akshay Kumar Career Journey Anupamaa highest-paid Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/15/2024 - 05:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Bhagyalaxmi: Laxmi's Heartfelt Gesture on Neelam's Birthday Unleashes Twisted Drama
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of ZEE TV's popular serial Bhagyalaxmi, viewers can brace themselves for a...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Ishaan feels heartbroken seeing Savi's condition, promises to stay by her side
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Must Read! Here are SRK’s top 5 highest grossing movies that really impressed the audience
MUMBAI: The King Khan of the Hindi film industry, Shahrukh Khan has made such a place in people’s hearts and minds that...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Daler Mehandi's performance at the function brings smiles to everyone’s face
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Wow! This actor is currently the highest paid villain in the industry
MUMBAI: Today, the villains are paid as handsomely as the heroes in the films. In 2023, a number of villains from John...
Ooh La La! Tejasswi Prakash, Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna and others raise the temperatures as they bring back the thigh high slit trend
MUMBAI: Thigh high slit gowns and dresses have become a new trend on the red-carpets and star studded fashion events....
Recent Stories
Jawan
Must Read! Here are SRK’s top 5 highest grossing movies that really impressed the audience
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sheezan
Must Read! Sheezan Khan reveals if he was upset with Dipika Kakkar as she didn’t support his sister Falaq Naaz during their tough times; speaks about his relation with his father
Manu
What! Bigg Boss 17 Drama Unfolds: Manu Punjabi Criticizes Show for Munawar Faruqui's Personal Expose
Aishwarya
Must Read! Aishwarya Rai's Graceful Acceptance: Saisha Shinde Shares Heartwarming Experience
Rubina
Must read! Rubina Dilaik's mother reveals the secret of hiding the pregnancy for seven months from in-laws; Check out details here!
Makar Sankranti
Star Plus Artists Give A Sneak Peek About Their Makar Sankranti Plans and Memories!
Shubhangi
Wow! Shubhangi Atre Revels in the Delight of Kite Flying, Cherishing Makar Sankranti's Joyful Ambience