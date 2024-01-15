Must Read! Rupali Ganguly: The Journey of India's Highest-Paid TV Actress with a Special Bond with Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly, daughter of renowned director and screenwriter Anil Ganguly, embarked on her acting journey at the tender age of 7. Her debut in her father's film "Saaheb" in 1985 marked the beginning of a prolific career. However, Rupali truly captured the audience's attention with her role as Monisha in the beloved sitcom "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai," earning critical acclaim and recognition.

Venturing into television in 2000 with the series "Sukanya," Rupali continued to make waves in the entertainment industry. In 2006, she participated in the inaugural season of the reality show "Bigg Boss," showcasing her versatility. Additionally, she fearlessly took on challenges in Rohit Shetty's reality stunt-based show "Khatron Ke Khiladi."

Since 2020, Rupali has been a pivotal part of the popular TV show "Anupamaa," delivering a stellar performance that resonates with audiences. The show has consistently topped TRP charts, and Rupali's dialogues have become viral on social media, turning into meme material.

Beyond her successful career, Rupali Ganguly shares a close and familial bond with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. She is Akshay's rakhi sister, and their connection dates back to her father signing him in his early days. Rupali's father, Anil Ganguly, had recognized Akshay's potential for stardom, and the two families grew close over the years. Their friendship, which had taken a hiatus, was reignited during the show "Ravivaar with Star Parivaar."

Married to businessman Ashwin K. Verma, Rupali is also a proud mother to their son. With her stellar performances and popularity, Rupali Ganguly has become one of the highest-paid television actresses in India, reportedly earning Rs 3 lakh per episode. Her net worth is an impressive Rs 20 crores, a testament to her enduring success in the entertainment industry.

