MUST READ! Rutuja Sawant reveals she was SURPRISED when she heard about some details of her character Mansi in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is one of the most popular drama series on the small screen.

The show has garnered several praises from fans ever since the beginning.

We all know that the show has witnessed several twists and turns in the story.

Raghav and Pallavi have faced several challenges and are still going through a lot.

While Raghav has many enemies in his life, Pallavi's biggest enemy is Sulochana who leaves no chance to create problems for her. Joining Sulochana to further create problems for Pallavi is Mansi who has also turned against her.

Mansi is one such character who has turned from positive to negative, and fans are loving this amazing transition.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Mansi was asked about how she bagged the show.

Mansi narrated an interesting story about how she got on board for Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

She said, ''I would like to thank Naziya for bagging the show. However, initially, I was told that my character would be shown pregnant from the beginning. I was very sceptical as it was my first show and how it would look if I play such a role. However, then I made up my mind and took up the show as it was for Star Plus and by renowned producer Sandip Sikcand. I thought this is a great opportunity for me and I should go for it.''

Rutuja further added, ''After I signed my contract and went for my first reading session, I came to know that my character is not even married yet, then there's no question of me being shown pregnant. I took that risk and it worked for me.''

The show is based on Star Maa's Telugu series Gorintaku and produced by SOL Productions and Sandiip Films.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali stars Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar in the lead roles.

