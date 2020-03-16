MUST READ! 'Sargun is a happy soul, who wants to do everything in one day' Rudraksh aka Abrar Qazi reveals his favourites and his bond with Prisha aka Sargun Kaur Luthra

Star Plus’s popular daily soap Yeh Hai Chahatein is gearing up for interesting twists and dramas. We had recently updated fans about the Drishyam inspired track in the show.
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahtein is A passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynaecologist, Dr Preesha Srinivasan who falls in love while raising their sibling’s son, Saransh together.

Star Plus’s popular daily soap Yeh Hai Chahatein is gearing up for interesting twists and dramas. In a recent conversation with Abrar Qazi, he opened up on his favourites, bond with Prisha and more, check out what he had to share:

What is your favourite attire? 

I would wear what I am comfortable in, more that style I would go for comfort. Loose closes, linen shirts, baggy trousers. 

What is your favourite cuisine? 

I am not that foodie, I like eating Chicken, Tandoori Chicken. I would eat leafy vegetables, and I love mangoes. 

Which is your favourite place?

I love mountains and places where there is open space, I love Kashmir, where I am from. Mumbai is beautiful but I miss the open spaces here. 

What would Abrar do in his free time? 

I would spend time with my family or sketch. I love reading, I am more into fiction and I do maintain a diary for all my thoughts. I have a love for gaming but I don't really get time for it. 

How is your bond with Prisha aka Sargun? 

She is really a kiddish person at times, a happy soul who loves her work. She has a lot of fun with everyone. Sargun wants to do a lot of things in one day and she even nails it. On the contrary, I am really lazy. 

