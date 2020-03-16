MUST READ! 'Sargun is a happy soul, who wants to do everything in one day' Rudraksh aka Abrar Qazi reveals his favourites and his bond with Prisha aka Sargun Kaur Luthra
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahtein is A passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynaecologist, Dr Preesha Srinivasan who falls in love while raising their sibling’s son, Saransh together.
Star Plus’s popular daily soap Yeh Hai Chahatein is gearing up for interesting twists and dramas. In a recent conversation with Abrar Qazi, he opened up on his favourites, bond with Prisha and more, check out what he had to share:
What is your favourite attire?
I would wear what I am comfortable in, more that style I would go for comfort. Loose closes, linen shirts, baggy trousers.
What is your favourite cuisine?
I am not that foodie, I like eating Chicken, Tandoori Chicken. I would eat leafy vegetables, and I love mangoes.
Which is your favourite place?
I love mountains and places where there is open space, I love Kashmir, where I am from. Mumbai is beautiful but I miss the open spaces here.
What would Abrar do in his free time?
I would spend time with my family or sketch. I love reading, I am more into fiction and I do maintain a diary for all my thoughts. I have a love for gaming but I don't really get time for it.
How is your bond with Prisha aka Sargun?
She is really a kiddish person at times, a happy soul who loves her work. She has a lot of fun with everyone. Sargun wants to do a lot of things in one day and she even nails it. On the contrary, I am really lazy.
