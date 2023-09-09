MUST READ! Shakti Arora aka Ishaan on being a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap: There is definitely some pressure on the actors because there is already a baggage of the previous season

MUMBAI: Shakti Arora is ruling several hearts with his amazing performance as Ishaan Bhosle in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actor was first seen romancing actress Sumit Singh who played the role of Reeva in the show.

While Ishaan and Reeva's love story ended on a very sad note and now, fans can't wait to see Ishaan and Savi's love story soon.

Ishaan and Savi are at loggerheads for now but soon love will blossom between them.

We all know that before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a leap, the show was going on very well and was always at the top of TRP charts.

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh played the lead roles and the story was loved by the fans.

The show which took a generation leap saw the exit of all the cast members with just three actors reviving their roles.

During a recent media interaction, Shakti was asked if he felt any pressure of delivering his best in the show after the leap, Shakti said, ''According to me, there is definitely some pressure on the actors because there is already a baggage of the previous season and the new generation of actors has to carry that weight. If the actors fail to carry that, they are criticised for the same. But by God's grace, our show is doing well and I would like to thank everyone for giving all the love and support.''

Well said, Shakti!

