Must read! Shehnaaz Gill resumes her pending shoot?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been away from the media glare since her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla died. Sid breathed his last on September 2, reportedly on Shehnaaz's lap. Since then, she has been in a state of shock and denial. She is still struggling to come to terms with the fact that Sidharth is no more. A few days ago, it was reported that Shehnaaz will resume shoot for her Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' from October 7.

Now, as per reports, she has left for her film's shoot and travelled to an international location. This is Shehnaaz’s first outing after Sidharth’s death. The actress has finally stepped out of her house to fulfill her work commitments. Her fans have come out in her support and are trending ‘Honsla Rakh Shehnaaz Gill'.

One fan wrote, "People who laugh the most, cry the hardest. The people who smile the brightest, feel the deepest pain. The people who are quiet have biggest heart” No matter how hard is #ShehnaazGill will shine brightest. Patience, tolerance & hard work is her mantra. HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ.”

Another tweeted, “HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ Shayaad hume tujhe dekh k Honsla milein! The way you have handled such tough situations in life till now and have come on top of it, with that sweet smile intact, is so damn commendable. I adore you bub. Sending you the tightest hug.”

Take a bow, lovely 1 .Because you’re tired& still you’re doing it. You’re feeling empty & still you’re giving it ur best. You’re unsure of alot & still you’re being it. You got hit hard &still you’re healing it. Ur Eyes dried & still you’re dreaming it.



HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ pic.twitter.com/u09aV9h89Z — Shehnaaz_khushi HBD twinkle (@Kushi01282750) October 7, 2021

You were always a strong girl with a heart of gold and you are here to rise and shine forever all your fans are always with you @ishehnaaz_gill

Love You Loads ..



HONSLA RAKH SHEHNAAZ#ShehnaazGill — ToM RiDdLe (@Itzz_Slytherin) October 7, 2021

Credits: SpotboyE