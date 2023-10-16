Must Read: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s INTENSE ROMANCE on-screen seems to be the driving factor of Sony TV’s Barsatein!

ShachiTapiawala's picture
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves around two strong-willed characters, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) and Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi).

The story unfolds in a newsroom setting, where their intense and passionate personalities collide, leading them into a complicated journey of emotions. 

(Also Read: Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Exclusive! Aradhana’s upcoming birthday celebration brings a cosy moment between Reyansh and Aradhana

In the previous episode, viewers witnessed how Reyansh was heartbroken as he saw Mayank reveals to Reyansh that Aradhana prefers toxic and heartbroken guys like him and claimed she cheated on Reyansh by sharing negative information about his family, mentioning that Reyansh's mother cannot get over her ex-lover.

There have been many other intense moments on the show where the steamy romantic sequences have been loved by the masses!

Fans have been smitten with the chemistry of Shivangi and Mohsin and cannot have enough of them.

Take a look:

While these are the recent glimpses, we feel that the romantic and steamy scenes are the driving factors of the show. The audience is hooked to how Aaradhana and Reyansh look made for each other and soon want alove confession with a dreamy love story.

While the storyline and the characters are perfectly in sync and there is good music and cinematography, it seems that the makers have perfectly understood what its audience wants. 

(Also Read: Barsatein: Uff! Reyansh and Aaradhan finally have an intimate moment in the tent house

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of Television, Bollywood and the OTT medium. 
 

