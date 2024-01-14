Must Read: Sonal Parihar and Shantanu Monga Discuss Character Arcs in 'Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal'

MUMBAI: Sonal Parihar, portraying Devi Rati, and Shantanu Monga, in the role of Kaamdev, open up about their experiences and character arcs in the show 'Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal.' Parihar expresses the opportunity to explore a range of emotions within her character, including love, anger, hope, and guilt. She considers it an incredible experiment as an actor and looks forward to presenting different shades of Rati to the audience. Parihar hopes that the upcoming episodes bring enjoyment and resonate with the viewers.

Shantanu Monga adds his perspective, stating that being part of 'Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal' is a unique experience. The show, being socio-mythological, blends entertainment with social messages. Playing the role of Kaamdev, Monga is excited about his character's emotional arc and anticipates the audience's response to the upcoming track. He expresses eagerness to see how viewers will react to the developments in the Kaamdev sequence and hopes for their love and support.

'Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal' narrates the exceptional bond between Tulsi (Akshita Mudgal) and the playful and innocent deity, Laddu Gopal (Het Makwana). Tulsi, a devout follower, shares a unique connection with Laddu Gopal, perceiving his divine presence. The show explores their relationship as Laddu Gopal becomes Tulsi's guiding light and savior through life's challenges.

As the show progresses, an untold story of Devi Rati and Kaamdev is set to unfold, promising to add a delightful twist for the viewers. 'Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal' continues to engage the audience with its captivating narrative.

Airing on Shemaroo TV, the show remains a blend of mythology, emotions, and social messages.

