Must-Read! Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee might be one of the few successful adaptations of an International show! Here’s why!

Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the way the arc of the story is moving forward.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 07:10
Katha

MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars Adnan Khan who is known for the show, Ishq Subhanallah, and Aditi Sharma who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa, etc. 

The show has managed to tap into the subtle relationship complexities and arc of relationships. 

ALSO READ: Katha Ankahee: Aww! Viaan's THIS gesture makes Katha blush

Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the way the arc of the story is moving forward. 

The show is a remake of the Turkish show,‘1000 Nights’, and this is not the first time an international show has been adapted into an Indian show, but Katha Ankahee is hands down one of the most successfully adapted shows, which pays homage to the original but also stands on it’s own.

Oftentimes shows in order to adapt or remake, either copy the same content or stray from the source material, which is a tricky aspect.but  Katha Anakahee has managed to gain fans and love from people who love the original as well.  The credit in this case goes to the cast and crew, the makers especially. 

The show continues to get a lot of love and the chemistry between Viaan and Katha is one of the best on TV right now. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Katha Ankahee: New Mission! Katha and Viaan want to win approval of their families

    
 

Sushmita Sahela Adnan Khan Katha Anakhee Aditi Dev Sharma 1001 Nights Turkish show Sphere Origins Priyamvada Singh Sheen Das Jasveen Kaur Viaan Katha Ehsaan Katha Ankahee Spoilers TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 07:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Avika Gor represents India in Vietnam and has a massive fan following in Vietnam!
MUMBAI: The announcement of the second edition of the ‘Namaste Vietnam Festival’ has brought the spotlight on the...
Woah! These clicks of Ruhi Singh are too hot to handle
MUMBAI: Ruhi Singh has been a sensation on the OTT screens for some decent time now, she has been critically acclaimed...
Titli: Wow! Titli finally takes a stand against Garv
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
EXCLUSIVE! Na Umra Ki Seema Ho actress Garima Jain opens up on doing small roles before bagging the lead role in Aaj Ki Housewife Hai Sab Janti Hai, shares her likes and dislikes of being in the TV industry and much more
MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Garima Jain is seen in Star Bharat's popular drama series Na Umra Ki Seema Ho. The diva is...
Anupamaa: Oh no! Romil gets involved in a drug racket, Kapadia family faces media
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kya Baat Hai! From Tejasswi Prakash to Ranndeep Rai, TV Celebs who bought luxurious abodes at young ages! Read More!
MUMBAI: The aspiration of owning an extravagant home is something that captures the imagination of many. While...
Recent Stories
Sushmita Sen
Must Read! Before Sushmita Sen, these actors nailed it with their performance as a transgender
Latest Video
Related Stories
Avika Gor
Avika Gor represents India in Vietnam and has a massive fan following in Vietnam!
Garima Jain
EXCLUSIVE! Na Umra Ki Seema Ho actress Garima Jain opens up on doing small roles before bagging the lead role in Aaj Ki Housewife Hai Sab Janti Hai, shares her likes and dislikes of being in the TV industry and much more
Tejasswi
Kya Baat Hai! From Tejasswi Prakash to Ranndeep Rai, TV Celebs who bought luxurious abodes at young ages! Read More!
Kishwer Merchant
Must read: From Kishwer Merchant to Anita Hassanandani, these TV actresses become mothers later in life, check out the full list here
ASIM RIAZ
OMG! Check out the shocking reaction of Asim Riaz when asked about Bigg Boss OTT 2
Sreejita De
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sreejita De talks about how she handles two cultures and how her husband copes up with the pap culture