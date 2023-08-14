Must-Read! Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee might be one of the few successful adaptations of an International show! Here’s why!

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars Adnan Khan who is known for the show, Ishq Subhanallah, and Aditi Sharma who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa, etc.

The show has managed to tap into the subtle relationship complexities and arc of relationships.

Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the way the arc of the story is moving forward.

The show is a remake of the Turkish show,‘1000 Nights’, and this is not the first time an international show has been adapted into an Indian show, but Katha Ankahee is hands down one of the most successfully adapted shows, which pays homage to the original but also stands on it’s own.

Oftentimes shows in order to adapt or remake, either copy the same content or stray from the source material, which is a tricky aspect.but Katha Anakahee has managed to gain fans and love from people who love the original as well. The credit in this case goes to the cast and crew, the makers especially.

The show continues to get a lot of love and the chemistry between Viaan and Katha is one of the best on TV right now.

