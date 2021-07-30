MUST READ! Sreemoyee fame Bharat Kaul to play a pivotal role in Zee TV's Rishton Ka Manjha

MUMBAI: Zee TV's introduced its new show Rishton Ka Manjha recently, the show will have a backdrop of Kolkata where two people will struggle in the outside world for survival.

Also read: Barrister Babu: BIG TWIST! Who will come to know Bondita-Vayjanthi's truth first, Chandrachur or Anirudh?

Their life is told to be full of challenges and chaos around their love story.

It was earlier updated that Aanchal Goswami and Krushal Ahuja are in the lead roles and Nandini Chatterjee, Mishmee Das, Manav Sachdev and Priyanka Nayan in pivotal roles.

Now we have been updated that famous actor Bharat Kaul has been roped in a pivotal role in the show. The actor has been a prominent name in both Hindi and Bengali TV shows. Sreemoyee and Kora Pakhi are his successfully running shows at present.

Also read: OH NO! Sherlyn comes to know the truth about Preeta's Pregnancy in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

It will be interesting to see what role will the actress play in the show.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com