Must Read! Take a look at THESE contestants who made honest revelations on the reality shows

MUMBAI: There is just something addictive about reality shows. The drama is mostly on an all-time high, and things can get pretty juicy when contestants decide to get romantically involved.

But along with all this, comes the boredom of watching scripted plotlines as well! Which is why it's great when we get to see some honest moments on our favourite reality TV shows.

In an episode of Bigg Boss OTT, fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal asked Muskan Jattana about her sexual orientation and she revealed that she is bisexual.

On Lock Upp, Karanvir Bohra revealed that he has been in debt since 2015 and has been working only to pay it all off.

On Bigg Boss 14, Eijaz Khan shared that he was molested as a child and his therapist was the only person who knew about this until now.

Rubina Dilaik revealed that she and Abhinav Shukla were close to getting divorced. The actor said that the two had agreed on giving their relationship time before making a final call, and that entering Bigg Boss pretty much saved their marriage.

Iranian actor and model Mandana Karimi spoke about being disowned by her and her mother's family because of her profession.

In a sad moment, Devoleena Bhattacharjee admitted that her mother once thought that she would send her to the mental asylum, when she only wanted to take her on a vacation.

Actor Nisha Rawal opened up about her estranged husband cheating on her and physically abusing her as well in Lock Upp.

On Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh revealed that she was molested when she was 13 years old.

On the reality show Smart Jodi, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami revealed that there was a time when they were very financially unstable, and so decided to terminate the pregnancy.

Lock Upp contestant Contestant Anjali Arora admitted to partying with a man while on a trip to Russia, in exchange for ₹2.7K.

Credit: scoopwhoop