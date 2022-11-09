Must Read! “The audience is going to connect with the kids as every contestant is so good! Their every song will touch the people’s hearts” - Shankar Mahadevan

MUMBAI : Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most oldest and popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible and this time also, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The show then came up with a little champs version and the show was a huge success. With the kind of talent that appears on the show, it is commendable, to say the least, and the kids are super talented.

The previous season was a huge success and now the show is coming back with the 9th season and the show will be launched soon.

As we have reported, Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan and Shankar Mahadevan will be judging the show whereas Bharti Singh will be hosting the show. The show is all set to go on air in a couple of weeks and the fans are excited to watch the new season.

Shankar Mahadevan will be judging the show and this will be the first time he would be associated with the reality show.

While interacting with the media, Shankar Mahadevan spoke about his thoughts about judging a reality show and revealed what the audience can expect from the upcoming season.

This is the first time you will be judging a kid's reality show. What are your expectations from the kids?

This is the first time I would be judging a kid's reality show but to be honest, we wouldn’t be judging them, but will guide them in the proper way and as you can see, would become kids with them. We would make sure that they have a bright future and would make way for them to build their career.

What are your thoughts on working with the new judge panel?

As you all saw in the promo video, we all look so excited. I have worked with both Neeti Mohan and Anu Malik for so many years we have done projects together. This year also we are going to have a lot of fun, masti and games and will also celebrate the magic of music.

What do you think the audience should expect from the show?

I am sure when the kids begin to perform, they would love the talent that is going to be showcased as everyone is so talented that their singing will touch the audience’s heart.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Udit Narayan to grace Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa GRAND FINALE