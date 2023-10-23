Must Read: The chemistry of #AkshNav will always be cherished by fans more #AbhiRa in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens. The show has been working wonders for more than a decade. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed several leaps over the years.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod play the roles of Abhimanyu and Akshara in the show and as the serial will take a leap, Abhimanyu and Akshara will mark their exit making way for the fourth generation. TellyChakkar had exclusively broken the news of Samridhii Shukla and Shezada Dhami playing the lead roles.

Harshad and Pranali, who played the roles of Abhimanyu and Akshara and are also shipped together as #AbhiRa have been immensely loved. In their love story, there was also Jay Soni, who played the role of Abhinav in the show. As Abhinav and Akshara’s track was introduced parallel to Abhimanyu and Akshara’s chemistry, Jay and Pranali were shipped as #Akshnav.

Infact, #AkshNav went on to become all the more loved and popular than #AbhiRa and as the third generation comes to an end, there is a section of the audience who feels that the chemistry and love between #AkshNav was much better than that of #AbhiRa. Fans feel that nobody could love Akshara the way Abhinav did!

