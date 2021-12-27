Must read! There are many similarities between my character and K3G’s Poo: Kundali Bhagya actress Rishika Nag aka Natasha

MUMBAI: Actress Rishika Nag recently entered TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms).

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress who spoke briefly about her role. She shared, “I have entered the show post the leap. I am playing the character of Natasha who is cute, chirpy and feminine but at the same time very smart girl. I find a lot of similarities between Natasha and Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. It is lovely and challenging to play the role of Natasha as I am not at all like my character in my actual life.”

On working with the Kundali Bhagya team, she said, “It’s fun to work with the entire team. They all are very good at their craft. I am happy to join the cast.”

Talking about her journey in the industry, “My journey has been great till now. I started two years ago by playing a pregnant woman’s role in &TV’s Dayaan. Later, I did shows like Kavach 2, Molkki and web-series Ragini MMS. Due to Covid I couldn’t do much work. However, I look forward to doing some intense and dark characters.”

Good luck Rishika!

