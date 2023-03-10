MUST-READ! These real life love birds who played brother-sister on-screen

A lot of actors and actresses who are a real life couple did not shy away from playing on-screen brother and sister.
Rohan

MUMBAI: The world of television is quite vast and with the changing times, the viewers have accepted different types of content. 

We all know that a particular TV show witnesses a bunch of talented actors who are responsible for making the show a huge success.

The viewers have also seen how actors often fall in love with their co-stars.

While some end up marrying each other and some of them part ways due to some reasons. 

There are many actors who have played different characters than just husband and wife and yet they have dated each other. 

Many actors and actresses have played brother and sister on-screen but in real life they were dating. 

So, let's take a look:

1. Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh 

The ex real life couple played the role of brother and sister in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

2. Tanvi Thakker and Aditya Kapadia 

The cute duo fell in love on the sets of Ek Doosre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum where they played bhai-behen on-screen.

3. Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai 

The popular actors of the TV industry who are also a well-known couple now played brother and sister in the show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. 

4. Charu Asopa and Neeraj Malviya

Charu and Neeraj were dating for quite some time and were also engaged. The real life couple also portrayed brother-sister on-screen in the show Mere Angne Mein. 

5. Aditi Bhatia and Abhishek Sharma

The duo was seen as brother and sister in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein but in reality they were dating. 

6. Mazher Sayed and Mouli Ganguly

The duo fell in love on the sets of Kahin Kisi Roz. Although they weren't paired opposite each other, they played the character of devar-bhabhi. 

7. Avinash Sachdev and Shalmalee Desai 

The real life couple played brother-sister in Star Plus' popular show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

Avinash Sachdev Kishwer Merchant Tanvi Thakkar Aditya Kapadia Mouli Ganguly Mazher Sayed
About Author

