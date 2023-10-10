Must Read! These television actors have adopted lifestyle of the Hindi film industry, take a look

While there are some actors who made a mark in Hindi films and then entered the small screens, there are also those who started from television but then made their debut in Hindi films.
Avneet

MUMBAI: We have seen how the audiences opened up to new content after the rise of OTT platforms. A lot of new talent has been introduced to the viewers and many forgotten faces have made a comeback and that is not just in the case of OTT platforms but also in Hindi movies.

Let's look at the list of actors who are from television but are now known even as movie stars:

Let’s look at the list of actors who are from television but are now known even as movie stars:

Avneet Kaur:

Avneet Kaur first made her mark with her dancing talent in dance reality shows like Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, Dance Ke Superstars and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 5. Surely Avneet is very famous on Instagram as an influencer where she enjoys a huge amount of followers. She gained recognition from her role in the Sony Sab show Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Recently, she made her Hindi movie debut with one of the most talented actors, Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru.

Anjali Anand

Anjali Anand is a remarkable actor who has made her place in the audiences’ hearts. Anjali proved her mettle right from her debut TV show ‘Dhai Kilo Prem’in 2017. She also participated in the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. She was recently seen in the hit film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The audience loved and appreciated her performance in the movie.

Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam is known as one of the most popular actors of the young generation who started as child artist. Siddharth Nigam got the attention as a child when he was seen in Hindi movie ‘Dhoom 3’. However, as he grew up, he gained recognition in TV shows with characters like Prince Ashoka in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Young Shivaji in Peshwa Bajirao, Aladdin in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hogaand Shivaay in Hero – Gayab Mode On. He was recently seen in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda Sheikh, who is extremely attractive and just as talented, started her career with multi-lingual projects but gained huge recognition after she started her journey in Hindi television industry with shows like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kayamath, Kya Dil Mein Hai, Jaane Pehchane Se Ajnabi, Sapna Babul ka, Ek Hasina Thi and many more. She is also known for participating in dance reality shows like Nach Baliye and Zara Nachke Dikha. She will be seen in Sanjay leela Bhansali’s first Ott series, ‘Heeramandi’.

Vaishnavi Ganatra

Vaishnavi Ganatra is a young talent who gained her recognition with TV serials like Hamari Wali Good News, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Naagin 6 and many more. She will soon appear in sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first OTT series, Heeramandi.

Vishal Jethwa

Vishal Jethwa made his mark with his character of Young Akbar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. He did numerous TV projects after that but gained great recognition in Rani Kukherjee starrer Mardaani 2 where he played the antagonist.

Ankita Lokhande

The very well-known and the very talented, Ankita Lokhande surely started with the reality show ‘India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj’as a contestant but she gained recognition with her Balaji Telefilms serial ‘Pavitra Rishta’. When it comes to Hindi movies, she made her debut with Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’.

If you think we missed someone in this list according to you, give us your suggestions in the comment box below.

