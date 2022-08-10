MUST READ! These two people stood by Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa through her thick and thin

Rupali Ganguly has made several friends in the television industry over the years but there are two actors who have been her closest friends since years.
rupali ganguly

MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly is one such actress in the television industry who does not need any introduction. 

Star Plus' show Anupamaa has made her a household name. 

The actress is ruling several hearts with her amazing performance in the show where she is playing the titular role. 

Rupali has been in the television industry for a very long time now. 

She has had her share of ups and downs in her career. 

However, the actress always bounced back with her confidence and hard work which is why she is one of the most successful actresses of the television world. 

We all know that apart from family, friends are also an integral part of our lives. 

Rupali also has a few friends who have been with her through her thick and then. 

Any guesses who is Rupali's best friends from the industry? 

It is none other than actress Delnaaz Irani. 

Delnaaz is also a seasoned actress who has been a part of the showbiz world for several years. 

The Parsi beauty has been friends with Rupali for a very long time now and has always been with her. 

Delnaaz and Rupali bonded big time on the sets of Zara Nach Ke Dikha in 2008. 

The actress revealed how Anupamaa fame supported her during her Bigg Boss journey. 

Another person who has been quite supportive of Rupali was the late actor Nitesh Pandey. 

Nitesh who died of cardiac arrest today was once upon a time a good friend of Rupali. 

In fact, in one of his interviews, Nitesh revealed how he was happy to work with Rupali and they had met after a long time. 

Rupali and Nitesh were inseparable on the set. 

We are sure Rupali will dearly miss Nitesh's presence in her life. 

