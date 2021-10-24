MUST READ! Times when Shweta Tiwari sparked controversies

MUMBAI : TV actress Shweta Tiwari became popular after her role as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's Kausatii Zindagii Kii. The actress has been in the acting industry for a long time and her personal life too have generated headlines on numerous occasions.

Shweta had big highs and lows in her life but she often faced all the challenges with a strong heart. So take a look at the times when Shweta Tiwari stirred controversy and made headlines.

Bigg Boss 4

Shweta Tiwari was the first female contestant to win Bigg Boss, a reality programme hosted by Salman Khan (season 4). The actress received Rs 1 crore in prize money and dedicated her victory to her daughter Palak Tiwari.

Her divorce with husband Raja Choudhary

Shweta got married in 1998 to Raja Choudhary. They even competed in Nach Baliye, a pair dance reality programme, and were strong contestants. However, Shweta filed for divorce in 2007, claiming that their marriage had been problematic due to Raja's alleged drunkenness and domestic abuse. The couple has a daughter together.

The conflict between Raja Chaudhary and Abhinav Kohli

Raja filed a complaint against Abhinav Kohli in 2010 while Shweta was in the Bigg Boss 4 house, alleging that he was having an affair with Shweta, who was still Raja's legal wife. After the show, Shweta and Raja divorced legally, and Abhinav was there to support her. Her divorce from Raja was widely publicised.

Her marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta and Abhinav married in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai on July 13, 2013. Everything about the wedding was dreamy. Shweta gave birth to her second child, Reyansh, a newborn boy, three years after marrying Abhinav.

Divorce with Abhinav

In 2019, Shweta filed a domestic abuse charge against Abhinav, as well as a divorce petition. Shweta's daughter Palak alleged that Abhinav hadn't hit Shweta except for the day the actress filed the complaint.

Child custody dispute

Abhinav claims that after his divorce from Shweta, the actress refuses to let him meet his son Reyansh. He even went so far as to provide multiple voice notes, photographs, and videos of personal conversations with Shweta. Shweta gained custody of Reyansh after her divorce from Abhinav. Abhinav recently obtained some approved time to meet Reyansh on weekends and video contact him on weekdays after a protracted legal battle.

Weight loss

Shweta's dramatic weight reduction during the lockdown astounded everyone. She took to social media to showcase her images, which showed off her toned abs and inspired many to hit the gym.

CREDIT: Times Now News