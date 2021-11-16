MUST READ! TV has its own set of limitations, says Ronit Roy

MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is one of the most popular actors in showbiz. He is known for his work in TV shows, films as well as digital platforms.

With his hard work and dedication, he has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment world. He has been part of many popular TV shows, however, it’s been long since he picked up a regular role on small screen. Talking about the same, he said to a leading daily, “For me, nothing is happening on the small screen. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, I got some offers from the television industry, but nothing was interesting. Sometime back, I also did Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, woh role kya tha aur kahan chala gaya. That’s because a daily soap has a very different language.”

The actor added, “Satisfaction toh dur ki baat hai, you come out of that work feeling very unsatisfied.” Elaborating on the reason behind it, the actor shares, “That’s because TV has its own set of limitations. They have to work within that little arena. As a result, similar content is churned out, and it becomes repetitive. Then, it is very frustrating.”

However, Ronit Roy is not averse to the idea of picking a TV project. He said, “I have been in talks with two-three people about some projects. But my problem is that if I am not excited, I find it difficult to step out of the house. Woh ek driving force hona chahiye role mein, which pushes me to step out and go to work. If I don’t enjoy my work, I don’t step out for work. Nahi toh critics bolenge ke he is sleepwalking through his role.”

