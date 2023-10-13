Must Read: Uorfi Javed makes shocking revelations on Bharti Singh’s podcast; says, ‘From the time I have started earning, I do not feel the need to get married…’

MUMBAI: There is no single day when Uorfi Javed has not been in the headlines.

The actress is known for her bold and unique choice of outfits which she sports on a regular basis. Uorfi is one such diva who is extremely bold not just in her style but also in her thoughts.

Also Read: MUST READ! Uorfi Javed admits she is capitalizing her sexuality, reveals the moment she decided to monetise herself, says, ''I saw paparazzi culture after Bigg Boss and knew that this is my only chance to get fame or maybe to earn a decent amount of money

She is extremely outspoken and knows how to deal with the tricky situations which she faces every day with fans and the paparazzi. Well, the actress is often complimented for her beautiful looks and amazing make-up styles.

Recently, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa rolled out their new podcast titled ‘LOL Podcast’ where Uorfi was invited as a guest. Uorfi spoke about her financial struggles, her costume ideas and future plans among many other things.

Uorfi mentioned that she wants to be a proud owner of a Rolls Royce and have a big house. When Bharti questioned her about having a family life, Uorfi shared, “When I did not have money, I thought I would get married or for that matter become a trophy wife but from the time I have started earning extremely well, I do not feel the need to get married.”

Take a look at the full video below:

Also Read: Chahatt Khanna vouches to never apologise to Uorfi Javed, says “Why should I say sorry when I have not done anything wrong?”

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.