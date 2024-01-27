MUST READ: Viewers demand Barsatein 2.0 as the show goes off-air, call Aardhana and Reyansh the HOTTEST JODI of television!

We recently reported that Shivangi Joshi bid adieu to the show recently. She penned a beautiful message on her social media handle and mentioned how Barsatein is a show which will be cherished for a lifetime and that Kushal has been an incredible partner in her journey on the show.
Barsatein

MUMBAI: Barsatein on Sony TV is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon in the leading roles as Aaradhana and Reyansh. The chemistry between the leading actors is extremely loved and the audience cannot have enough of the romance and drama the show has to offer.

In the stormy romance drama playing out in Sony Entertainment Television's Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka, the newsroom becomes a battleground of emotions and life-altering events. The narrative reaches a critical juncture as Bhakti, fighting for her life after a terrible accident, faces a new threat that could jeopardize her survival. (Also Read: Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Woah! Reyansh finds clues against Jay, decides to expose him in front of Aaradhna )

We recently reported that Shivangi Joshi bid adieu to the show recently. She penned a beautiful message on her social media handle and mentioned how Barsatein is a show which will be cherished for a lifetime and that Kushal has been an incredible partner in her journey on the show. She also gave a few words for Ekta Kapoor and said that she has an unparalleled vision.

Now the netizens are trending the show on X as the actors have made it to the Time Square.

Take a look:

A netizen wants them back soon already!

Fans say that this is a full fledged office romance story and request the makers to use Kushal and Shivangi’s talent to the fullest

A social media user is ecstatic as they are trending on X

Viewers are requesting Barsatein 2.0 already! (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Barsatein: Life in Peril - Mrs Khurana's Shocking Act Threatens Bhakti's Survival)

Some say that Aaradhana and Reyansh is the ottest jodi of television

