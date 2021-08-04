MUST READ! Vijaylaxmi Singh aka Radha Tripathi reveals if her character will ever support Imlie: This show is made for Imlie, and I feel she will have to accept her one day

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie, which hit the small screen last year, has been working wonders since the beginning.

The show stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles.

Sumbul plays the titular role of Imlie, while Gashmeer is seen as Aditya.

We have seen how Imlie is facing a hard time as the Tripathi family is not ready to accept her as the daughter-in-law of the house.

Aparna who used to love Imlie has completely changed and is not ready to accept her.

While it will take some time for the family to accept Imlie, the show will constantly witness a lot of drama.

A lot of family members are against Imlie and Aditya, while some have also come in support of them.

While the drama goes on, fans await happy days once again in the Tripathi family.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vijaylaxmi, who plays the role of Radha Tripathi on the show.

On being asked if the Tripathis will ever accept Imlie, the actress said, ''I feel that this show is made for Imlie's character. She is such a nice person and has good qualities. So, why not! I feel everyone will know her worth one day.''

Vijaylaxmi says that the change is very big and it will take time for everyone to accept this. However, everyone is right on their part.

Well, we all are waiting for that day when the entire Tripathi family accepts Imlie.

The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Ishti Kutum.

Imlie is produced by Gul Khan under her production house 4 Lion Films.

