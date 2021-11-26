Must read! Vishal Kotian opens up on his eviction from Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actor is shocked with his early elimination. He says, "I went into the house to win the show and I never thought I would be out so early. I wouldn't comment on anyone's journey in the house but I think I deserved to be inside."

So what went wrong? He says, "I was the only one playing the game with my brain. Almost every contestant and the audience would agree that I played intelligently. Some of the guests who came on the show spoilt my game. Even before I could play my game, people were told about it. I feel that was unfair to me. Many others are also playing their game, but every time my plan was revealed."

Vishal was accused of playing a game with Shamita. To this, Vishal says that their equation was genuine.

He says, "People felt that I made her my sister for the game. But I was way ahead of her in the game and doing better than her, so I didn't need to do that. In fact I would say one of the reasons why I am evicted from is Shamita because I was emotional about her and didn't make it a game there. I think I was on my own, didn't have anyone with me. Shamita got Rajiv Adatia, Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin and I was last on her priority list. Yet I never questioned her because I wouldn't do that to my sister. My bond with her is real and that won't change for a game."

