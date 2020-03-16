Must read! This is what Dipika Kakar had said about converting into a Muslim before her marriage

MUMBAI: From 2011 to 2017, she portrayed Simar Bhardwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka.

The actress participated in Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner of the season.

Dipika made a place in everyone’s heart with her character Simran Bhardwaj. On the same show, the actress also happened to meet the love of her life Shoaib Akhtar, with whom she ended up getting married.

They took the plunge and got married in an intimate ceremony in 2018. But more than her wedding pics, what else made headlines was her changing her religion.

For the unversed, after tying the knot, Dipika Kakar converted to Islam and changed her religion. Her step created an uproar on social media and got the actress slammed by the haters. Later, during her interview with an entertainment portal, the actress confirmed the same. Until then Dipika had kept radio silence.

Confirming the same, Dipika said, “Joh sach hai woh hai… It’s true I have done it, but why and when I have done it, don’t think it needs to be talked about. I think it is a very personal matter and I don’t think I need to talk about it openly in front of the media. For the audience and media, we are actors have always shared everything. All our happy moments we have shared with you all, but this I think is a very personal space and I don’t give anyone the permission to enter the space.”

Further confirming the same, Dipika had added, “Definitely, it is true and I am not denying it. I am very happy and proud that I have done it for myself and my happiness. My family was with me in this decision and my intentions were to hurt anyone. This is my decision.”

While Dipika Kakar has been away from the limelight for some time now, she treats her fans with her vlogs.

She last portrayed Sonakshi Rastogi in Star Plus's Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan Grover. It revolved around Sonakshi, a renowned television actress of a popular show, and Rohit, a highly successful cardiologist, cross paths and develop a unique bond even as they struggle with their demanding careers.

