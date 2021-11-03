Must read! This is what Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka Kaira are up to after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed a leap recently. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are no longer a part of it. Aarambh Tehran, Siddharth Dubey, Simran Khanna, Shilpa Raizada, and Harsha Khandeparkar also quit. The audiences are disappointed as they will not see Mohsin and Shivangi now. But they will soon return on screen with new projects.

Mohsin will soon be seen in a music video opposite Jasmin Bhasin. Moreover, a source close to the actor reveals that Mohsin and Rajan Shahi have plans for another family drama. He might soon features in a couple of OTT projects. Shivangi Joshi will also be seen in a few digital projects. She is currently in Dubai having a photoshoot done with Neha Adhvik Mahajan.

It is also rumoured that Mohsin and Shivangi might do some reality shows.

Credits: Bollywood Life